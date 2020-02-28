Surbhi Jyoti And Anita Hassanandani Slay In White Outfits; See Pics

Surbhi Jyoti is among the top actors in the Indian television industry who has gained accolades for essaying the character of Zoya in Qubool Hai while Anita Hassanandani is also an Indian actor who has starred in multiple television shows, Bollywood films, and South Indian movies. Both the stars are extremely fashionable and like to stay up to date with their wardrobe choices. Take a look at the stars comfortably sporting white outfits and giving fashion goals.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti's photos:

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti flaunts white outfits beautifully in the above pictures. In the first picture, the actor donned a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans. In the second photo, Surbhi looks breathtaking in the white saree. She slayed the formal white look perfectly in the third picture really comfortably. In the fourth image, she looks serene in the little white dress.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani looks stunning in white in the above picture. In the first picture, she looks serene in a white salwar with loose hair standing amidst a green background. In the second image, the actor can be seen donning a gorgeous white saree and pulling off the look comfortably. Anita is flaunting an unconventional white traditional outfit in the third picture and is slaying in it flawlessly. In the fourth image, she can be seen wearing a casual white tee with white denim shorts and cool shades.

