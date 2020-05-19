Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria And Surbhi Jyoti-Pearl V: Who's The Better 'Naagin' Duo?

Naagin, the supernatural fantasy thriller TV series, is a popular daily soap that is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The daily soap opera narrates the life of shape-transforming serpent women. The show airs on Colours TV and has aired a total of four seasons to date.

The first season aired in the year 2015 and concluded in June 2016 and was one of the highest-rated series in the Indian Television industry. The second season aired from October 2016 and concluded in June 2017. The third season aired from June 2018 and concluded in May 2019 and featured Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V.

And the fourth season premiered recently, that in December 2019 and the season features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. Fans are in a fix as to who carried out their roles as the Naagin duo better. Here are all the details:

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria

Nia Sharma and Vijayedra Kumeria featured in the fourth season of Naagin that adapted a fresh title, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The new season premiered on the 14th of December last year and fans were more than excited to see the pair on-screen in the daily soap.

Nia Sharma essays the role of Brinda Parikh in the tv show. She is portraying the role of a Naagin from the clans of Sheshnag. Nia Sharma's character is Dev Parikh's (Vijayendra Kumeria), first wife. The season marked the very first appearance of Nia Sharma in the show.

Vijayendra Kumeria essays the role of Dev Parikh. The season also marked Kumeria's very first appearance on the TV show. Vijayendra Kumeria's character, Dev Parikh is Brinda's (Nia Sharma) husband. The actors have been gaining quite some attention for their on-screen chemistry.

The fourth season had an average rating, with highest from all episodes for the season for Week 51, 2019, that is the first two episodes with 9.0 % nationwide BARC ratings.

Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V

Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V featured in the third season of Naagin. The third season aired on the 2nd of June, 2018 and concluded on the 26th of May, 2019 with a total of 103 episodes to date. Surbhi Jyoti portrayed the role of Bela Mahir Sehgal, that is Mahir Sehgal's (Pearl V Puri) wife and later Shravani Mihir Sippi (reincarnation of Bela).

Pearl V portrayed the role of Mahir Sehgal, husband of Bela Mahir Sehgal (Surbhi Jyoti), and later Mihir Sippi (reincarnation of Mahir). The third season represented the highest rating for episode 17 that is for Week 31, 2018 with 16.7 % Nationwide BARC ratings.

Fans are in a major fix as to who is carrying out the Naagin duo's role better. They found it confusing about their performance. However, it seems that both the Naagin duos have managed to hold a special place in the hearts of the audience.

