Nia Sharma Has The Best Traditional Earring Collection; Check Out Her Lovely Pics

Nia Sharma is a highly popular face on Indian Television. She is currently seen charming her fans with her stellar performance in the Sci-Fi drama TV show Naagin 4. The actor rose to fame on the small-screen with one of the most celebrated TV series Jamai Raja opposite dapper actor Ravi Dubey.

Read:Nia Sharma Loves To Pose With A Poker Face And Here Is The Proof

Apart from her work, Nia Sharma always manages to make heads turn with her bold outfit choices. Her beguiling taste in fashion is something she's known for. From her voguish attires to splendid accessories, whatever Nia Sharma wears becomes a trend. Not just her western dresses, but Nia's ethnic attires are also as charming as her.

Talking about ethnic outfits, we cannot fail to notice her fetish for big chunky traditional earrings. Let's take a look at some Nia's most stunning traditional earrings designs.

Nia Sharma loves her traditional earrings and these pics are proof

This Nia Sharma's Instagram photo is from her current running show Naagin 4. As the title suggests Nia Sharma plays a Naagin in the show, and her entire look is simply captivating. In this photo, Nia's chunky black and golden 'chandbali' earrings are adding a lot of glam quotient to her entire Naagin look.

Read: Nia Sharma Looks Beguiling In These Stunning Black Outfits; See Pics

Her golden drop earrings are a real steal from her jewellery collection. The actor looks ethereal in a hot red saree. Undoubtedly it's her golden traditional earrings design which makes her entire saree look highly enchanting. Also don't miss out on the tiny pearls attached at the bottom of her earrings.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Fetish For Different Skirt Styles Is Evident From These Pictures

This dazzling pair of golden earrings with multiple chains truly suits Nia Sharma's personality. So much so that these straight traditional earrings are actually uplifting her overall look. She is wearing a really pretty blue coloured lehenga and is looking bewitching in this ethnic attire.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night - See Pics

NS looks nothing short of a princess in this scintillating pastel blue lehenga with mirror work. However, it's her traditional jewellery which makes her entire look complete.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.