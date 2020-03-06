The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nia Sharma Has The Best Traditional Earring Collection; Check Out Her Lovely Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma who is currently seen in Colors drama show Naagin 4, is one the most popular TV actors. Take a look at her collection of stunning chunky earrings.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a highly popular face on Indian Television. She is currently seen charming her fans with her stellar performance in the Sci-Fi drama TV show Naagin 4. The actor rose to fame on the small-screen with one of the most celebrated TV series Jamai Raja opposite dapper actor Ravi Dubey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Read:Nia Sharma Loves To Pose With A Poker Face And Here Is The Proof

Apart from her work, Nia Sharma always manages to make heads turn with her bold outfit choices. Her beguiling taste in fashion is something she's known for. From her voguish attires to splendid accessories, whatever Nia Sharma wears becomes a trend. Not just her western dresses, but Nia's ethnic attires are also as charming as her.

Talking about ethnic outfits, we cannot fail to notice her fetish for big chunky traditional earrings. Let's take a look at some Nia's most stunning traditional earrings designs.

Nia Sharma loves her traditional earrings and these pics are proof

This Nia Sharma's Instagram photo is from her current running show Naagin 4. As the title suggests Nia Sharma plays a Naagin in the show, and her entire look is simply captivating. In this photo, Nia's chunky black and golden 'chandbali' earrings are adding a lot of glam quotient to her entire Naagin look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Read: Nia Sharma Looks Beguiling In These Stunning Black Outfits; See Pics

Her golden drop earrings are a real steal from her jewellery collection. The actor looks ethereal in a hot red saree. Undoubtedly it's her golden traditional earrings design which makes her entire saree look highly enchanting. Also don't miss out on the tiny pearls attached at the bottom of her earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Fetish For Different Skirt Styles Is Evident From These Pictures

This dazzling pair of golden earrings with multiple chains truly suits Nia Sharma's personality. So much so that these straight traditional earrings are actually uplifting her overall look. She is wearing a really pretty blue coloured lehenga and is looking bewitching in this ethnic attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night - See Pics

NS looks nothing short of a princess in this scintillating pastel blue lehenga with mirror work. However, it's her traditional jewellery which makes her entire look complete.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM