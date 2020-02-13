The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nia Sharma Looks Beguiling In These Stunning Black Outfits; See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma is known for her quirky fashion sense. She has time and dazzled us with her alluring outfits. Check the times she nailed black outfits like a pro.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one the most sought after names in the Television Industry currently. Since the time Nia Sharma has stepped into the world of entertainment, she has been the talk of the town. The Naagin 4 actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The TV star also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Read: Nia Sharma Loves To Pose With A Poker Face And Here Is The Proof

Nia Sharma always manages to stay in the headlines for her bold and outlandish outfits. Her claim to fame was her TV show Jamai Raja in which she played the lead role. The actor's drop-dead gorgeous looks and beguiling fashion sense has always been the talk of the town. Her Instagram is filled with her photos in quirky and voguish outfits but cannot fail to notice her love for the colour black. Take a look at some captivating Nia Sharma photos in black attires-

Times when Nia Sharma sported black like a diva

Nia's ruffled dress is simply breathtaking 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma dazzles in a mini leather dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma slays the halter jumpsuit like a diva 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Read: Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Absolutely Loves White, See Pics

 She looks ravishing in her biker jacket 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

The 'Jamai Raja' actor's printed black dress is a real steal from her wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Read:'Naagin 4' February 1 And 2 Written Update: Brinda And Dev Finally Tie The Knot

Nia Sharma rocks her woollen jacket like a boss lady

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

She turns heads in her solid net black saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Read: Naagin 4 February 8 And 9 Written Update: Dev Has The Naagmani Powers Now!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
YEDIYURAPPA MEETS PRO-KANNADA GROUP
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
JEFF BEZOS BUYS MANSION FOR $165 MN
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?