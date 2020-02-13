Nia Sharma Looks Beguiling In These Stunning Black Outfits; See Pics

Nia Sharma is one the most sought after names in the Television Industry currently. Since the time Nia Sharma has stepped into the world of entertainment, she has been the talk of the town. The Naagin 4 actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The TV star also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media.

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma always manages to stay in the headlines for her bold and outlandish outfits. Her claim to fame was her TV show Jamai Raja in which she played the lead role. The actor's drop-dead gorgeous looks and beguiling fashion sense has always been the talk of the town. Her Instagram is filled with her photos in quirky and voguish outfits but cannot fail to notice her love for the colour black. Take a look at some captivating Nia Sharma photos in black attires-

Times when Nia Sharma sported black like a diva

Nia's ruffled dress is simply breathtaking

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma dazzles in a mini leather dress

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma slays the halter jumpsuit like a diva

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

She looks ravishing in her biker jacket

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

The 'Jamai Raja' actor's printed black dress is a real steal from her wardrobe

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma rocks her woollen jacket like a boss lady

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

She turns heads in her solid net black saree

Image Credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

