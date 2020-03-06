Surbhi Jyoti's Love For The Hills Is Evident From Her Pictures; Take A Look

Surbhi Jyoti stunned many with her portrayal as a shapeshifter in her last TV drama series Naagin 3. Counted amidst the most stylish actors on Indian television, she sure knows the art of charming her fans. She enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone. The actor has featured in several TV shows and web-series like Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Tanhaiyan.

Television actor's hectic shooting hours is something we all aware of. But there are travel-enthusiasts like Surbhi Jyoti who manage to take out time irrespective of such their busy schedule to travel to the most exotic locations on earth. Travelling holds a special place in the actor's life and it is quite evident from her social media post. However, we can't fail to notice her love for the hills and mountains. Let's take a look-

Surbhi Jyoti is a mountain- lover and these pics are proof

In Kullu Manali

Surbhi Jyoti's endearing smile in this Instagram photo is truly unmissable. The diva is all smiles for the camera when she poses in the midst of serene mountains of Kullu Manali.

Surbhi stuns in an all-black outfit at Ladakh

Ladakh is known as 'The Land of the Mystic Lamas'. This stunning location is must-visit on every traveller's list. Located 18,875 ft above the sea-level, Ladakh is touted to be a paradise for mountain lovers. In this picture, Surbhi looks mesmerised while she's witnessing the beauty of Ladakh.

Surbhi poses at Interlaken

Interlaken is a popular town in beautiful Switzerland. Its bewitching mountain-view is something you must experience once in a lifetime. In this Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram photo, the voguish actor looks really cool in her grey jumper and denim. She accessorized her overall look with a matching muffle and looks really calm as she gazes at this natural wonder.

Surbhi slays the leather jacket look in Switzerland

Switzerland is also called heaven on earth. The picturesque beauty of this place is simply majestic. In this Instagram picture, the actor looks uber-cool in a black leather jacket. In the background, you only see snow-covered mountains. This place is a bucket-list location for every admirer of the hills.

Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

