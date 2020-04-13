Surbhi Jyoti And Salman Khan’s Throwback Photo Is Unmissable | Check Here

Surbhi Jyoti is counted amongst one of the biggest names in the TV industry. Ever since the stunning actor stepped into the world of entertainment with Qubool Hai, she has mesmerised the audiences with her charismatic personality. Surbhi Jyoti's last supernatural drama series Naagin 3 topped the TRP charts over months, and Surbhi Jyoti's stellar performance in the show was highly appreciated by the audience.

In 2019, while Surbhi Jyoti was working in Ekta Kapoor in Naagin 3, she appeared in the promo of Bigg Boss with host Salman Khan which was much-loved by the audience. This Salman Khan and Surbhi Jyoti starrer promo was talk of the town. Take a look at their picture together.

When Surbhi Jyoti worked with Salman Khan

SJ was elated to work with megastar Salman Khan. in fact, the gorgeous actor also shared her experience of working with him in a BTS video. Surbhi Jyoti said that she was unable to focus on the camera while shooting for BB season 13 promo, as all she did was keep looking at Salman Khan the entire time. Surbhi also talked about how speechless she felt about the whole experience of featuring with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on TV. Small screen's heartthrob actor Karan Wahi was also a part of the promo alongside Surbhi Jyoti and Salman Khan. Checkout at this BTS video.

Surbhi Jyoti also shared a picture on her official Instagram handle with Salman Khan. Surbhi captioned this photo interestingly, she wrote, "One and only @beingsalmankhan ❤️"

She also appeared in one of the episodes with Anita Hassanandani and Pearl Puri in Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar episodes.

