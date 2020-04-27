Surbhi Jyoti Or Shraddha Arya, Who Styled The Royal Blue Bodycon Dress Better?

Surbhi Jyoti and Shraddha Arya are two very popular Indian television actors who enjoy massive social media popularity. While Surbhi is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3, Shraddha shot to popularity for work in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl.

Surbhi Jyoti and Shraddha Arya have a strong standing in the television industry and are popular for their stunning style. Surbhi's photos on Instagram prove that she is a pro when it comes to posing and getting her photos clicked. Shraddha is also very popular for her style and often proves to be an influencer for her nearly 2 million followers. Here are photos of Surbhi and Shraddha in stunning blue bodycon dresses, let's take a look at who wore it better.

Surbhi Jyoti

In this photo, the Naagin actor is donning a blue bodycon dress. She looks simple as well as elegant at the same time. Surbhi style has inspired her several million social media followers. The dress has a sweetheart neckline and is off-shoulder. The silhouette is made more interesting with ruffles near the elbows and at the bottom hem, giving the skirt a fishtail-like finish. The star has kept her look simple with no accessories and nude makeup. The actor knows how to throw a pose every time without losing her charm. She does it with ease and often serves us with her stunning looks.

Shraddha Arya

In this look, Shraddha Arya is posing in a royal blue bodycon dress with unique puffed sleeves and the outfit makes her look like a Disney princess. The dress has buttons down the front and a thigh-high slit that shows off her legs. She has also upped her game with knee-high white boots. The actor looks clean and elegant. Arya knows how to make herself looks sweet and elegant.

