Surbhi Jyoti's Shares A Great Bond With Her Colleagues & These Pictures Are Proof

Surbhi Jyoti started her career from the Punjabi film industry. The actor rose to prominence with her debut show Qubool Hai. She then gained major recognition with the show Naagin. Along with being a wonderful actor, the Naagin actor is also an internet sensation who enjoys a huge fan following on her official social media handles. She never fails to keep her fans entertained and updated about her whereabouts.

Surbhi Jyoti has often updated her fans with several BTS from the shoots and also shared several pictures with her celebrity friends and co-stars. Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram pictures make it quite evident that the actor loves to socialise and has made some great bonds in the television industry. Take a look at some of Surbhi Jyoti's photos with television celebrities.

Surbhi Jyoti's photos with other TV celebs

The perfect pout with Naagin co-star Anita Hassandani

Happy birthday to this absolute beauty @anitahasnandani ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/lVv6VPSL3F — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) April 14, 2020

It all started from the sets of Qubool Hai

The memorable fun times with 'Megh'

From the sets of Naagin 3

Surbhi Jyoti's 'Bijli'

The 'Always and forever' kind of bond

Two Naagins in one frame

