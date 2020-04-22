Surbhi Jyoti's Shares A Great Bond With Her Colleagues & These Pictures Are Proof

Surbhi Jyoti is an active social media user and keeps on updating her social media handles with BTS pictures. Here are her pics with TV celebs and co-stars.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti started her career from the Punjabi film industry. The actor rose to prominence with her debut show Qubool Hai. She then gained major recognition with the show Naagin. Along with being a wonderful actor, the Naagin actor is also an internet sensation who enjoys a huge fan following on her official social media handles. She never fails to keep her fans entertained and updated about her whereabouts.

Surbhi Jyoti has often updated her fans with several BTS from the shoots and also shared several pictures with her celebrity friends and co-stars. Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram pictures make it quite evident that the actor loves to socialise and has made some great bonds in the television industry. Take a look at some of Surbhi Jyoti's photos with television celebrities. 

Surbhi Jyoti's photos with other TV celebs

The perfect pout with Naagin co-star Anita Hassandani

It all started from the sets of Qubool Hai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The memorable fun times with 'Megh'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From the sets of Naagin 3

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti & Alia Bhatt show how to rock gowns like a pro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surbhi Jyoti's 'Bijli'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read| Surbhi Jyoti or Hina Khan: Who styled white jacquard pantsuit better?

The 'Always and forever' kind of bond

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two Naagins in one frame

Also Read| Surbhi Jyoti's never-seen-before goofy side in this video is adorable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read| Surbhi Jyoti or Shivangi Joshi, who slays in fringe hairstyle better?

 

 

