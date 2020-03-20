Shraddha Arya Shares Face Mask Recipe For Fans To Follow During Their Self-quarantine

Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the most popular television shows on Zee TV. The show's lead actor Shraddha Arya has become a popular name in every household because of her role of Preeta. Shraddha Arya has gained a huge fanbase on her social media account. The actor has made use of the platform to educate her fans to use their time in doing something productive for themselves. Actor Shraddha Arya has advised her fans to make use of this time to take care of themselves.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Actors Dheeraj And Shraddha Are The New-age Raveena And Govinda

Shraddha Arya shared a face mask recipe on her Instagram handle

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to share the recipe for making an organic face mask at home using items that are easily available at home. Shraddha Arya believes that the self-isolation time should be used for self-love and self-care. This is the reason why the actor has shared a face mask recipe for her fans. Shraddha Arya captioned the video saying that "Homemade FaceMask: Guys I really liked the result of this face mask I made at home with organic stuff, in case you’re also looking for something natural & easy to make.. that you could apply on your face to better your skin.. you can use this and I am sure it will help. #HappyQuarantining"

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 19: Sameer Tells Preeta About Karan's Marriage

Watch the recipe shared by Shraddha Arya here

Shraddha Arya has gained a lot of popularity after essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. The show is being highly appreciated by the viewers because of its twists and turns. In the show, Shraddha Arya is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar who is playing the role of Karan.

Currently, Kundali Bhagya is airing the most entertaining episodes. In the recent episode, Preeta is being accused of pushing Mahesh. Karan, on the other hand, is ready to marry Mahira for the sake of his family. The fans are excited to know if Karan and Mahira will get married or not.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Dadi Says She Will Never Forgive Preeta

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 17, 2020: Luthra Family Blames Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.