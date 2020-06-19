Surbhi Jyoti Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Wore Stylish Wine Coloured Jumpsuit Better?

Fridays are reserved for fashion flashbacks, and why not?! They are interesting and also update you on what's trending in the Fashion Universe. Fashion face-off is not a brand new concept in the Entertainment world. On multiple occasions, celebs are sported donning either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. Two stunners who are latest to join this list are Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor and Tellyland's favourite bahu Surbhi Jyoti. Both of them wore voguish wine coloured jumpsuits respectively, with a few notable changes. However, who out of the two wore it better is something you can decide after looking these pictures.

Surbhi Jyoti vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who wore Jumpsuit better?

Surbhi Jyoti

A few weeks back, in the month of April during the lockdown, Surbhi Jyoti took her Instagram to share these gorgeous pictures of herself wearing this maroon coloured jumpsuit from a photoshoot. The Naagin 3 actor looked ethereal in this chic Bordeaux jumpsuit with balloon sleeves. The v-neck design of the stylish jumpsuit is accentuating Surbhi Jyoti's collar bones beautifully. The Qubool Hai actor accessorised her jumpsuit with exquisite and petite diamond jewellery.

For makeup, Surbhi Jyoti opted for a voluminous low pony with a middle parting. She kept her makeup on point with nude matte lipstick and brown eyeshadow with a perfect touch of kohl. Not to miss Surbhi Jyoti's dazzling shimmery grey stilettos. The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actor gave numerous poses during the photoshoot, and looked like an absolute stunner in these Instagram pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who never fails to impress her fans with her adorable fashion choices. For a public appearance in 2019 September, Shraddha Kapoor wore this flamboyant garnet red jumpsuit. The Sahoo actor not only looked bewitching in this designer jumpsuit but the way Tanya Ghavri styled her was simply spectacular. For jewellery, Shraddha Kapoor opted for just a pair of large contemporary golden hoops.

She teamed up her attire with nude block heels and kept her hair open. With voluminous waves pulled back from ears, with a middle parting. For makeup, Shraddha Kapoor kept it natural as she likes it, with very fewer products. Only highlighting lips with brown lipstick and lots of mascara. As both these actors looked charming in the wine coloured jumpsuit and styled them quite differently it will incorrect to pick sides.

