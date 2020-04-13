Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Some Riveting Facts About Herself In A Candid Conversation

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti stunned many with her stupendous portrayal as a shapeshifter in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. Counted amidst the most popular faces on Indian television, Surbhi has time and again proved her versatility as an actor with her diverse choice of roles.

She also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, with over 4.6 million followers on Instagram. The enviable list of Surbhi Jyoti's TV shows and web-series include Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3, Ishqbaaaz, Tanhaiyan. During an interaction with a leading daily, Surbhi revealed some insiders of her life, take a look.

When Surbhi Jyoti revealed some riveting facts about her

Source: Youtube

During the interview, Surbhi Jyoti spilled the beans about some lesser-known facts about her, you had no idea about. As per, Surbhi the craziest thing she ever did in her life was to chop off her long luscious locks to a short haircut. She also said that as an actor if chopping off her hair length is required for a role, she won't hesitate to do it.

Surbhi also shared about a pinch-me moment of her life. It was when she met Javed Akhtar during a play in Prithvi theatre. Considering that Surbhi Jyoti is a huge Javed Akhtar fan, it was a surreal moment for her to meet him in person. Apart from that, when asked about her style icon, Surbhi Jyoti could not stop gushing about American actress Blake Lively.

SJ also talked about her love for travelling during the interview. The Naagin 3 actor said, travelling is one thing on her bucket list, but due to her hectic work schedules she is often unable to do that quite often. Furthermore, Surbhi Jyoti also talked about her obsession with cleanliness and keeping her spotless. Apart from that, did you know that Hugh Jackman is Surbhi Jyoti's dream cos-star, and she is a huge fan of the Wolverine actor?

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti's latest track with Fukrey fame actor Ali Fazal is winning hearts. Titled Aaj Bhi this Surbhi and Ali starrer romantic track is a smashing hit, as it crossed over 24 million views on Youtube within just 3 days post its release on April 9, 2020. Watch the video here.

Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

