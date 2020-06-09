Shraddha Kapoor's Five Smashing Hit Songs Which Are Remakes, See List

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, is counted amongst the finest actors in Bollywood. Her movies provide a full range of entertainment with high-octane drama and smashing jukebox. The gorgeous Aashiqui 2 actor has featured in several films with amazing soundtracks, be it original or remix versions. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor's songs, have a look at some of her popular tracks which are remakes of some hit tracks.

Also Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Popular Shraddha Kapoor's Songs Which Are Remakes

High Rated Gabru

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan did this special track for their ABCD 2 co-stars and friends Punit, Dharmesh, and Raghav Juyal in the movie Nawabzaade. The remix version of Guru Randhawa's High Rated Gabru was equally loved by the listeners like his original High Rated Gabru which released in 2017.

Guru Randhawa penned High Rated Gabru himself and sung this foot-tapping Punjabi track beautifully. The original High Rated Gabru was one of the most famous tracks of 2017, that's why it was added to Nawabzaade's album to accelerate the popularity of the film.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Movies In Which She Played A Passionate Singer, See Full List Here

Dus Bahane 2.0

The next remix song which Shraddha Kapoor was a part of is Dus Bahane 2.0 from her last release Baaghi 3. The remix rendition of the title track from the movie Dus which released in 2011. Unlike its original, Dus Bahane 2.0 got mixed reviews from the viewers, while original Dus Bahane was a chartbuster hit. However, fans did love Shraddha and Tiger's sizzling screen chemistry in Dus Bahane 2.0.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast: See Full List

Bhankas

Bhankas is another track from Baaghi 3 which is a celebratory track in the film. It is a remake of Ek Aankh Maru from the movie Tohfa released in 1984. Bhankas is a cult classic and a popular track dance number from the 1980s. The remix version is a lot faster and the pace is good. Jonita Gandhi, Bappi Lahiri, and Dev Negi did playback for this dance number and Tanishk Bagchi recreated it.

Lagdi Lahore Di

In 2017, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for Lagdi Lahore Diya. This Guru track turned out to a chartbuster hit and was a rage amongst the listeners. In 2020, Lagdi Lahore Di was rehashed and included in the jukebox of Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. Similar to its original, Lagdi Lahore Di remake was given a green flag by the audience, turning it into a huge hit. The remix version stars Nora Fatehi, Varun, and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to this energetic track.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Times When The 'Baaghi Actor Promoted Her Films Fiercely On Social Media

Illegal Weapon

Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's dance film Street Dancer 3D is a chartbuster hit. Sung by Yaar Na Mila fame singer Jasmine Sandlas and popular artist Garry Sandhu, Illegal Weapon 2.0 is not an original track but a remix version of a song with the same title.

Original Illegal Weapon released in the year 2017 and was a ground-breaking hit because of its power pact lyrics. In the movie, Shraddha's impeccable dance in this peppy track was the highlight of Remo D'Souza film which was also her introductory track.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.