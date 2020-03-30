'Naagin 4' Actors Are Busy Doing THESE Things During Quarantine Period

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the entire world is under lockdown mode, and so is India. As the shooting of all TV shows is at a standstill, most actors are spending their quarantine time with their loved ones at home during the lockdown. Talking about TV shows, Naagin 4 which airs on Colors channel every weekend, is counted amongst the most popular supernatural fantasy shows at present.

With the shooting of Naagin 4 stalled due to the 21 days lockdown in India, actors of Naagin 4 are spending the quarantine period doing some amusing things. From Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma to Jasmin Bhasin, let's take a look at what these Naagin 4 actors are up to during the lockdown tenure.

See how your favourite 'Naagin 4' actors are spending their Quarantine time

Rashami Desai

Small screen's celebrated actor Rashami Desai, who recently entered Naagin 4 as Shalaka, is truly a happy soul. When one can see individuals getting bored sitting at home during the lockdown period, Rashami Desai seems to be enjoying her Quarantine time. From practising eyeliner application to flaunting her million-dollar smile in photos, the Naagin 4 actress is having a great time during the lockdown, take a look.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma plays the protagonist in Naagin 4. Her character Vrinda is much-liked by the Indian audiences. The stylish Naagin 4 actor is spending her quarantine time by posting some stunning photos and videos of her on social media and binge-watching her favourite show, Homeland. Take a look.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin who essayed the character of Nayantara in Naagin 4 is busy watching Special Ops on Hotstar during the lockdown period. Watch the video here.

Source: Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai & Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

