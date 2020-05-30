Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday To Hina Khan's Eid Post, Check Out Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Celebrities are quite active on their Instagram following the coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Many of their posts on the social media platform caught limelight this week, including Surbhi Jyoti's birthday post to television stars Eid posts. Read to know about them.

Top Instagram post of television celebs

Celebs wish a Happy Birthday to Surbhi Jyoti

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti turned 32 on May 29, 2020. She received wishes from her Naagin 3 co-stars as well as the producer, Ekta Kapoor who shared Surbhi’s picture on her story and captioned, “Is today Nagpanachami??? Happie Bday @surbhijyoti”[sic].

Anita Hassanandani and Heli Daruwala’s posts had a long caption expressing their love for the birthday girl. Arjun Bijlani shared several pictures with Surbhi with the caption, “Happy birthday ❤️. Keep shining..”[sic]. Karishma Tanna and Neha Sharma wished her on their stories.

Mouni Roy’s after practice post

Naagin fame Mouni Roy shared several pictures after her dance practise. In them, she is seen wearing a grey bralette and black sweatpants and kept a sleek ponytail. She gave goofy expressions as her caption read, “sleep sneak after practice.” In another post, she gave a glimpse of her in-house garden. Mouni captioned the post, “Dance, dance, dance,” and paired her look with grey-pink sneakers.

Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and other’s Eid post

As Eid fell on Monday, celebs wished their fans on Instagram. Hina Khan shared many pictures in different poses donning her Eid outfit which was a baby pink salwar suit with a white pattern. Surbhi Jyoti posted a picture in which she was seen wearing cream and white traditional dress with a nose ring.

Dipika Kakar celebrated the auspicious occasion with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and family. Dipika wore a black salwar suit with a golden border. Shoaib donned a black kurta with a golden pattern, matching with his wife.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s new Toxic song

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta appeared in a new song titled Toxic. It is sung by Genda Pool duo, Badshah and Payal Dev who also penned lyrics and composed the music, respectively. Ravi directed the video on his iPhone. The track is shot at Ravi and Sargun’s house with limited resources amid coronavirus lockdown.

Ravi shared a glimpse of Toxic on Instagram with a long caption. It read, “𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎𝐗𝐈𝐂 (𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰)..... : will forever be proud of this collaboration with Badshah paaji and Payal Dev ji and of course an opportunity to direct my wife Superstar Sargun Mehta..we are proud also because we have created this with no equipment not even a tripod,respecting all norms of the lockdown ...do shower your love and blessings🙏🙏... Ravi Dubey1 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊 𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐈𝐎. @badboyshah paji @adityadevmusic @payaldevofficial @ravidubey2312@sargunmehta @sonymusicnorth @sonymusicindia camera by @dannyalagh edited by @jagjeet_singh_dhanoa #toxic”[sic].

