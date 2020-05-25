Hina Khan Is Upset With "Daddy Cool" After He Refuses To Give Her Eidi

Hina Khan is quite active on social media and has been sharing posts from her quarantine life. She recently took to her Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into her day. The Hacked star is currently celebrating Eid with her family. She recently shared a series of photos and videos showing how she is enjoying the auspicious day. Hina also uploaded a cute video where she is asking for “eidi” from her father.

Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram story

In the video, Hina jokingly demands her Eidi from her father, but he refuses to give it to her. In a funny manner, Hina Khan’s father then mentions that due to the lockdown, he has not even seen money. In order to get out of the situation, Hina’s father says that he’s not got any money which certainly has Hina upset. She also cross-questions her father and asks how has he managed to survive the lockdown if he has not got any money. But her father has certainly got all the answers ready. He says that the neighbourhood grocery store has been giving him credit which has been the key to his lockdown survival.

More about Hina Khan

On the professional end, Hina Khan was recently seen in the 2020 psychological thriller film, Hacked. The movie revolves around a 19-year-old technological geek who falls for an older woman. The young hacker sets out to ruin her professional and personal life by hacking all of her devices and accounts as she rejects his advances.

The film stars popular faces of the industry including Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Krishna Bhatt, Amar Thakkar and Jatin Sethi under their banner Loneranger Productions. It was released on February 7, 2020, and had competed with blockbuster movies like Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji and Street Dancer.

