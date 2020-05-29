Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Birthday At Home; Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani Send Wishes

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti turns a year older today, May 29. The actor shared a cute collage of her pics and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday at home amid the lockdown. Jyoti captioned the collage as, "One year wiser." As seen in the pictures shared, Surbhi was dolled up in a striped tee, as she posed with her chocolate cake which had a pretty candle on the top. She also shared screenshots of her video calls with her dear friends in the industry. Here's a sneak peek into Surbhi Jyoti's birthday celebration at home.

Surbhi also had a conversation over a video chat with her Naagin 3 co-stars Anita Hassanandani, Heli Daruwala and Pearl V Puri. As shared in the video, all three stars wished Surbhi together and also sang the birthday song for her. Anita, Heli and Pearl V Puri shared a glimpse of the conversation on their respective social media handles. Check out the videos here.

Also Read | When BFFs Surbhi Jyoti & Surbhi Chandna aced 'sassy bride look' with glares

Nia Sharma & Anita's posts for Surbhi Jyoti

Anita Hassanandani who appeared alongside Surbhi Jyoti in Naagin 3, apart from the video call, also penned down a sweet note for the birthday girl and shared a cute throwback picture. Anita wrote, "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could’ve spent all these years together. I’m glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU. we may not talk every day, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life. Happiest birthday Surbhi Jyoti.. Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world."

Also Read | 'Naagin' actor Nia Sharma shares sarcastic post, fans agree with her thoughts

Nia Sharma, who appeared in Naagin 4, shared a stunning throwback picture from one of their parties and wished the Qubool Hai actor. Nia also shared a cute video, in which the two divas were seen shaking their legs on the song, Rolex. Check out Nia Sharma's birthday post for Surbhi Jyoti.

Also Read | Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria and Surbhi Jyoti-Pearl V: Who's the better 'Naagin' duo?

About birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career by working in regional cinema. In 2012, the actor rose to fame with her amazing acting in the show- Qubool Hai, in which she played the role of Zoya. Surbhi Jyoti was widely loved for her performance and won several awards for the show, Qubool Hai.

In June 2018, Surbhi Jyoti played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the female lead role. The show was well-received by the audience and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti was also featured in song Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal. The song has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube.

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Anita Hassanandani nail dramatic eye makeup like no other

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.