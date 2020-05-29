Mouni Roy Shares A Goofy Picture as The 'blinding Beauty' That She Is; See Pic

Amid the lockdown, Mouni Roy has been quite active on social media. The actor is spending her time doing things she loves and also spending time with her family. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a goofy picture with a quirky caption. Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here.

Read Also | Mouni Roy Looks Every Bit Gorgeous As She Flaunts Her Toned Abs After Dance Practice

Mouni Roy shares a goofy picture

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she is seen in a goofy mask that looks like the face of a monster. She is wearing a black tank top and trousers in the picture. The first picture is a bit blur but in the second picture, we can see her mask clearly. Her caption read: "The blinding beauty that I am😃 #nofilter😈🤪".

Read Also | Mouni Roy Has Just The Right Motivational Quote For Every Woman Out There

Mouni Roy has also been showing off her dancing skills during the lockdown. Recently, Mouni Roy gave her fans a visual treat as she shared pictures of her post-dance session. Mouni Roy shared pics where she was seen lying on the floor after having a good dance session. Mouni Roy captioned the post as "sleep sneak after practice". Mouni looks beautiful in the grey bralette and black sweatpants. She opted for no-makeup look for her dance session and kept a slick ponytail for her practice session. She completed her look with grey-pink sneakers.

Read Also | Mouni Roy Reveals She Has Been Stranded In Abu Dhabi For 2 Months With 4 Days' Clothes

Mouni Roy also shared another post with more pictures of herself after her dance session. But this time around she gave her fans a look into her beautiful in-house garden. She also flaunted her perfectly toned body as she struck a pose sitting on the floor. Mouni Roy posted pictures with the caption, "Dance, dance, dance."

Read Also | Mouni Roy's 'failed Attempts' At Capturing Boomerangs Are Every Bit Adorable; Watch

On the work front, Mouni Roy was seen in the film Made in China. She was seen in the role of Rukmini Mehta opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. The film did not do very well at the box office. She will be seen next in the film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.