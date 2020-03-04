Surbhi Jyoti's Candid Pictures Show Her Care-free Side | See Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti is widely known for her work in the television industry. She is famous for her roles in popular TV shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, among other. Apart from being a fabulous actor, she is also known for her active social media presence. She is often seen posting funny pictures of herself on her Instagram. Here are some of her candid pictures that show her fun side.

The actor recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen smiling with Gul Khan. She was pictured wearing a striped sleeveless dress.

In the picture, she is seen posing with a horse statue. She was seen wearing a grey turtleneck top that she paired with brown trousers. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses. She captioned the picture as, “Horse powering myself to enjoy more”.

Surbhi Jyoti looked adorable in this candid picture. She posted a series of pictures to wish her friend Shruti Rai on her birthday. She opted for a pink saree that she accessorised with drop earrings and black sunglasses.

Surbhi Jyoti let her hair loose in this cute candid picture. She flaunted her wavy hair in these closeup pictures in which she was seen laughing like a kid. She opted for pink lipstick and minimal makeup. She was seen wearing what looks like a grey crop top.

