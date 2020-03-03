The Debate
Surbhi Jyoti Slays In Gorgeous Red Lipstick; See Pics Inside

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most stylish actors in television. Read on to know more about some of her best looks in red lipsticks.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is widely known for her distinctive sense of style, apart from her impressive work in TV. Some of her shows that have gained her fame include Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, etc. Surbhi is well known for her rich taste in fashion, beauty, and travel. Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram is filled with photoshoots, vacation pictures, and various unique looks. Here are some of the best Surbhi Jyoti photos where she slays in red lipstick:

Surbhi Jyoti slays in red lipstick and here’s the proof

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti usually opts for nude and pink lipsticks but there were days when the stunning actress used to sport a bold red lip. Jyoti has never failed to charm her audience and with her red lip and yet again she simply stuns her fans. The actress has a large fan base on social media and her fans get inspired by her posts. Surbhi Jyoti on many instances is seen wearing different shades of red lipsticks. The actress has picked from brick red to magenta red and has slain them all

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

