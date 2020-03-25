Surbhi Jyoti’s Goofy Pictures That You Can Completely Relate With

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Along with being a fabulous actor, Surbhi Jyoti is also an internet sensation. Having 4.5 million followers on her official social media handle, Surbhi never fails to keep them entertained. Here some goofy pictures of Surbhi Jyoti that are completely relatable. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Jyoti’s goofy pictures that are completely relatable

Surbhi Jyoti looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, standing next to Santa Claus. The actor has worn a white top and blue denim shorts. She has left her straight hair open and applied nude makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti is seen spending the perfect Sunday with a pout along with her dear friend, Shruti Rai. The two look adorable and are sunkissed in the picture. Surbhi Jyoti has applied nude makeup.

This one is from her Australia diary. Surbhi seems to be screaming on top of her voice out of excitement. She has worn a log brown top with blue shorts. She is carrying her shoes in her hands and wearing black sunglasses. She has left her hair open and let them flow naturally.

Looks like Surbhi Jyoti is having a good hair day. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. She has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Surbhi Jyoti started her career in regional theatre and films. Today, she is a popular artist in Punjabi films. Her hit Punjabi movies include Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De. She has also done Punjabi television series like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. Surbhi has also done some impressive work in the Indian television industry and won hearts by playing supporting roles in Bollywood films.

