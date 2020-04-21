Surbhi Jyoti's Never-seen-before Goofy Side In This Video Is Adorable

Surbhi Jyoti is an outstanding actor of the Indian Television industry who got her taste of fame by essaying the role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai. Along with being a wonderful actor, the Naagin actor is also an internet sensation who enjoys a huge fan following on her official social media handles. She never fails to keep her fans entertained and updated with her whereabouts. In February 2020, many of her fans caught a glimpse of her goofy side in this adorable video. Take a look at Surbhi’s goofy video that will lighten your mood amid the lockdown.

Surbhi Jyoti’s adorable dance video

Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti shared a video of her dancing with Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh at a friend’s wedding. Surbhi and Vishal were seen in a different avatar while dancing on Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The two actors seemed to share a very close bond and had fun at the after-party. Take a look at another dance clip of Vishal and Surbhi.

In the above clip, Surbhi shows her stunning dance moves on a Telugu dance number. Her crazy dance won many hearts. Later, Vishal also joined her and their madness continued which made fans go gaga over them.

Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Singh attended Prachi Mishra’s wedding in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Prachi Mishra represented India in Miss Earth 2012 and was also crowned Miss Congeniality 2012. Along with the video, Surbhi also shared a few pictures from the wedding. Take a look at these pics from Prachi’s wedding where Surbhi and Vishal try to steal the limelight.

