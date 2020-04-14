'Naagin' Actor Surbhi Jyoti’s Adorable Videos That Will Definitely Lighten Up Your Mood

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. Surbhi Jyoti has a massive following on her social media hnadles and the 'Naagin' actor never fails to keep them entertained. Here are some of Surbhi Jyoti’s adorable videos that will definitely lighten your moods amid the lockdown. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Jyoti’s adorable videos

These are TikTok videos of Ekta Kapoor’s 'Naagin' stars, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani. The two actors seem to share a very close bond and are often spotted together at various events. The two actors often spend time making goofy videos on sets during break time.

Some goofy pictures of Surbhi that will make your day even better

Surbhi Jyoti looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, standing next to Santa Claus. The actor has worn a white top and blue denim shorts.

Surbhi Jyoti is seen enjoying Sunday with a pout along with her dear friend, Shruti Rai.

This one is from her Australia diary. Surbhi seems to be screaming on top of her voice out of excitement. She has opted for a long brown top with blue shorts. She is carrying her shoes in her hands and wearing black sunglasses.

