Surbhi Jyoti's White Romper Or Aamna Sharif's Midi; What Is Your Ideal Lazy Day Outfit?

Fashion face-offs are one of the most common and exciting incidents that happen in the fashion world. When two celebs pull off similar outfits with different styles, it broadens the perspective of the viewers as well. It opens up ideas and encourages more people to experiment with their look as much as possible. On various instances, celebs have been spotted with similar or same outfits with a different line of makeup, accessories, and footwear. Here is a look at how two of the leading ladies of Indian television pulled off the casual white look with utmost grace and style. How would you prefer to style a simple white piece on a lazy afternoon?

Surbhi Jyoti vs Aamna Sharif: Who pulled off lazy Sunday look better?

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti can be seen wearing a full white casual romper here. The piece is simple yet fashionable as it has been covered in minute embroidery. The outfit fits loosely, allowing the person to be comfortable as it lets the skin breath. It also has a cloth belt that fits well with the outfit, giving it a style and beauty of its own. The light frills added to the end of the sleeves also kee the outfit light.

In terms of hairstyle and makeup, Surbhi Jyoti has decided to keep it simple according to the nature of the outfit. She can be seen with a hairstyle which lets the natural texture of her hair be seen, as she has opted to leave it open. A portion of the hair has been pinned up on the right side giving it a cute look altogether. For makeup, the Qubool Hai actor has decided to go with nude pink lip colour and rightly filled in eyebrows.

Read Surbhi Chandna Encourages Her Fans To Stay 'patient And Calm' In Her Latest Instagram Post

Also read Surbhi Chandna Vs Hina Khan: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Pink Pastel Dress Better?

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif has opted for a casual and comfortable white midi dress in this picture. The dress is of the button-up pattern and also has proper embroidery done above the waist of the dress. The dress has short sleeves and a Chinese collar style neckline. It also has frills around the waist which makes the cotton outfit more comfortable and fashionable.

For makeup, Aamna Sharif has decided to keep it light and impactful. She can be seen wearing pink nude lipstick, with light eye makeup. She has also added a pair of studded hoops that complete her look by adding a little colour to the attire. She has opted to leave her hair open which goes well with the Sunday brunch kind of outfit. In footwear, Aamna Sharif has decided to go funky with the lavender yellow mix high heels which also have a tint of orange. The shoes also come under the animal-print category which is an optimum choice to add to a plain white look.

Read Surbhi Jyoti Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Wore Stylish Wine Coloured Jumpsuit Better?

Also read Nia Sharma And Surbhi Chandna In Shimmer Dress; See Pics Inside

Image Courtesy: Surbhi Jyoti and Aamna Sharif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.