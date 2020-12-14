Sushant Singh Rajput's On-screen Mother Usha Pays Tribute To Him At Award Show

Actor Usha Nadkarni got emotional at the Zee Rishtey Awards function as she paid a tribute to her Pavitra Rishta co-star and on-screen son, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who had passed away in June this year. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were seen in the serial Pavitra Rishta, and the late actor was known as Manav in the series. Manav was the on-screen son of actor Usha Nadkarni's character, Savita Deshmukh.

Usha Nadkarni from Pavitra Rishta gives emotional tribute to SSR

Usha Nadkarni was a part of TV daily Pavitra Rishta and was very popular for her character portrayal as Manav's 'aai'. The actor portrayed the character of Savita Deshmukh who was the mother of Manav Deshmukh, portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. At the award function, the actor was heard saying, "On screen mera Manav shaant aur sushil tha, off screen badmash aur nathkhat..Aaj bhi mere dil me, mera manav basta hai" (On screen my Manav was quiet and virtuous. Off screen he was notorious. Even today, he resides in my heart). The video clip from the award show is doing the rounds on social media, where Usha can be seen shedding tears in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memories.

Watch the video below

Netizens react

As soon as the videos went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out some of the fan comments on the video posts below.

Numerous others netizens remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and stated in the comments that they miss him. Others thanked Usha for keeping the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput alive. Check out some of the fan comments on the video posts below.

Plot of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Pavitra Rishta was an Indian soap opera produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms that started airing from 2009. The plot of the story revolved around Archana and Manav. The two get married and fall in love with each other. However, due to various misunderstandings between the couple, they separate and later get divorced.

Cast details of 'Pavitra Rishta'

The show’s initial concept was adapted from a south Indian Tamil serial, Thirumathi Selvam of Sun TV. Pavitra Rishta was developed by Ekta Kapoor. The cast of the show includes Ankita Lokhande as Archana Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh, Savita Prabhune as Sulochana, and Usha Nadkarni as Savita Deshmukh.

