Sushant Singh Rajput's Role As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta' Will Be Remembered Forever, Watch

In a tragic turn of events, the Hindi film industry has lost one of the best actors Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che actor died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression for the last few months. It was also reported that the police have not recovered any suicide note from his house.

Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they didn't find anything suspicious, as per reports. He started his career Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 and then gained a lot of fame in Pavitra Rishta. He was seen in the role of Manav Deshmukh in the show and was loved by fans for his role in the series. Here are some of the best moments of Sushant Singh Rajput from the series

Read Also | 'You Were A Fantastic Friend': Sushant Singh Rajput’s Childhood Pal Pens A Teary-eyed Note

Best moments of Sushant Singh Rajput from Pavitra Rishta

Sushant's role as Manav is seen fighting for his love. He and the lead actor Ankita Lokhande's Archana are going through a divorce but due to court orders, they have to stay together. While several women question Archana's integrity, Manav stands up for her and empathize with her. Sushant can be seen portraying the emotions with finesse. Take a look.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishtra' Co-star Pankaj Vishnu Talks About Their Bond

Manav and Archana are about to go through there divorce and Manav comes down to wash his clothes. But then Archana is seen helping him do it. He is still in love with Archana but is shy to express it and he sits with her and says that they have less time together and he wants to make more memories with her. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also | Never Having Met Doesn't Spare Kriti Kulhari Heartbreak From Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

In this scene, Sushant Singh Rajput and his family are seen in jail. He is seen explaining how he loves Archana and talked about the pure relationship that they have. Sushant is seen bringing his best performance on the table in the scene. The fans of the show had a great connection to the character and it was because of his acting. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also | When Sushant Singh Rajput 'dropped' His Surname To Support Padmaavat Against The Fringe

In this scene, Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav and Archana have just lost a child. And their parents come back in the celebration from the temple to bless the child and Archana. In this scene, Sushant is seen controlling his emotions as he has to manage everyone else in the house and he does it in a near-perfect way. Take a look at it here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.