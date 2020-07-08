Actor Susheel Gowda Commits Suicide; Twitterati Mourns The Loss Of The 30-year-old Actor

The year 2020 has indeed jolted the entertainment industry. The news of Kannada actor, Susheel Gowda’s demise has left his fans devastated. The actor was a popular television celebrity who was also a fitness trainer. He was only 30 years of age and passed away on Tuesday. After the news came in, Twitter got flooded with fans mourning his loss.

Read Also | Amir Khan Mourns Shock, Tragic Death Of Newborn Nephew, Fellow Fighters Offer Condolences

Read Also | Neena Gupta Mourns Saroj Khan's Death, Recalls 'Chooli Ke Peecha Kya Hai' Shoot Days

Twitter mourns over television actor Susheel Gowda who died by suicide

The tragic news of the demise of actor Susheel Gowda’s came in earlier today. The actor passed away by suicide and left his fans devastated. Several fans and celebrities offered their condolences to the friends and family of Susheel Gowda. Here are some of the tweets where fans mourned over the loss of the actor.

#SusheelGowda's reported suicide case has come to light now.A 30 yr old good natured,aspiring Kannada actor cum fitness trainer has ended life due to unknown reason.

Why our youngsters are so fragile??

May his soul rest in peace. — रीझू रूपाणी (@rijhu_rupani) July 8, 2020

Susheel Gowda’s death

According to media portals, Susheel passed away due to suicide yesterday. The 30-year-old actor was found dead in his home town Mandya. The reason behind Susheel Gowda's drastic step is unknown and the case is under investigation. After the police investigation, the reason behind his suicide is likely to be revealed.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

The Kannada film industry recently overcame the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja who died of cardiac arrest. Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away aged 39. The actor’s funeral was held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse in the Kanakpura road, Bengaluru. The last rites were performed in the presence of family and friends. Chiranjeevi’s final journey was telecast live on television by various media portals and numerous fans witnessed it.

Susheel Gowda’s career

According to a media portal, Susheel Gowda was a certified fitness trainer and a television actor. He had portrayed roles in the serial Anthapura. The actor was an aspiring film actor.

Reportedly, he had an upcoming film in which he had played the role of a cop. The film was titled Salaga and was directed by Duniya Vijay. According to media reports, Susheel was looking forward to establishing himself in the Kannada Film industry and was excited to see the response of the audience after seeing his film role. In the film, he has shared the screen with Duniya Vijay, Dhananjay, Yash Shetty and Sanjana Anand.

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan's Mourns His 43-year-old Gulmohar Tree; Says It Was 'generous In Death'

Read Also | "Her Contribution To Industry Is Irreplaceable": Sanjay Dutt Mourns Demise Of Saroj Khan

Image credits: Susheel Gowda Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.