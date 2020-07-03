Amir Khan Mourns Shock, Tragic Death Of Newborn Nephew, Fellow Fighters Offer Condolences

British boxer Amir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to his newborn nephew who passed away on Wednesday, July 1. The former lightweight world champion shared the tragic news with his fans via social media. Abdul Khan, the son of Amir's brother Haroon, passed away shortly after his birth, reportedly due to issues with the mother's umbilical cord during labour.

Amir Khan's newborn nephew passes away, boxer pays tribute on social media

Amir Khan posted an image of his family mourning the loss after the funeral at Heaton Cemetry, Bolton. The 33-year-old boxer wrote: "Tough day for the family. My nephew, son of my brother Haroon Khan passed away yesterday. The newborn didn’t make it. May Allah make it easy for the family, especially the mother and father, please keep us in your prayers."

Athletes and fans offer condolences to Amir Khan and his family

Fellow athletes and fans took to social media to mourn Amir Khan and his family's loss. Fellow boxers Felix Sturm, Peter Quillin, Badr Hari, Paul Malignaggi, Badou Jack, Anthony Crolla, Tony Bellew, Billy Dib and others shared their condolences to Amir Khan's family. Former Bolton Wanderers footballer David Wheater, comedian Russell Peters also shared their messages on social media.

ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Master Knowledge (@Spencer_Fearon) July 2, 2020

Sorry for ur loss brother. May Allah give u all Sabar. — Maz Bonafide (@MazBONAFIDE) July 2, 2020

Haroon Khan, Amir Khan boxing career

Haroon Khan, who is also known as Harry, shares one son with his wife, Arifa Janjua, whom he married in Pakistan in 2016. The 29-year-old is also a professional boxer and represents Pakistan at the international stage. He won a bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Making his professional boxing debut in 2013, Haroon Khan holds a 7-0 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan married Faryal Makhdoom in 2013. They have three children together - a son, Muhammad, and daughters Alayna and Lamaisah. Amir made his professional boxing debut in 2005. He holds a 34-5 record. The 33-year-old British boxer has not competed since July 2019, when he beat Australian boxer, Billy Dib, in Saudi Arabia. Amir has previously stated that he wishes to get back in the ring only when fans are allowed in the arena.

(Image Credits: Amir Khan Instagram Handle)