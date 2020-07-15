Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Approached For The Next Season Of Salman's 'Bigg Boss'?

Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, was reportedly approached for the upcoming season of the television reality show, Bigg Boss. According to various reports, he is expected to appear on the show alone as he has been going through a few marital issues with Charu Asopa. He was approached for Bigg Boss 13 along with his wife, but he did not take it up at that time due to other commitments.

Rajeev Sen on Bigg Boss 14?

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has lately been in the news for a reported tiff with wife Charu Asopa. According to a report by a leading daily, he has been approached for the upcoming season of the fan-favourite television reality show, Bigg Boss. The leading daily also reported that Rajeev Sen is expected to appear on the show alone this season as he has had a conflict with his wife. A close source also told the news portal that he was also approached for Bigg Boss 13 along with wife Charu Asopa, but he did not take up the offer as his wife was gearing up for her brother’s wedding. In the current scenario, Rajeev Sen reportedly wishes to appear alone on the show. The makers are reportedly still finalizing the details and the fees for the actor is yet to be confirmed. However, when Rajeev Sen was asked about his appearance in Bigg Boss 14, he ridiculed all of it. He said that he had been approached last year but everything else is just a rumour.

On the work front, Rajeev Sen is expected to make his debut in Bollywood through the upcoming film Iti. The film is being produced by Vivek Oberoi while the direction will be done by Vishal Mishra. The first look of the film was recently revealed on Twitter along with a few details. The film is expected to be a high concept thriller and will go on floors in October 2020. Have a look at the first look of the film here.

Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti



Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct'20🤞#PrernaVArora



Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JnGz1C48Yy — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 30, 2020

Bigg Boss 14, on the other hand, will reportedly have sixteen contestants this year. The theme of the new season is expected to be ‘Jungle’. It is also expected to have three commoners amongst the rest.

