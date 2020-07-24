'Swamini' Cast: From Revati Lele To Srushti Pagare; List Of All Actors & Characters

The Marathi series Swamini is a popular historical show which airs on Colors Marathi at 8:30 pm between Monday to Saturday. The show has been running since September 9, 2019. The show is set in the 16th century chronicles the changing dynamics amongst the women in the Peshwa household. The plot of Swamini revolves around Ramabai who faces several trials and tribulations after getting married as a child bride into the Peshwa household.

The show, Swamini witnesses her courageous transformation from an innocent village girl to a brave Peshwinbai amidst the various malicious schemes from her manipulative mother-in-law Gopikabai. The bitter-sweet relationship between Ramabai and Gopikabai forms the main crux of the show. Here is the cast of the show along with the characters they play.

Swamini Cast

Srushti Pagare as Ramabai

Srushti is a well-known child actor who rose to fame for her incredible singing skills in the reality show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava. She went on to become one of the top 10 contestants of the show. Her infectious screen presence was spotted by the makers of Swamini on the reality show which led her to grab the titular role of Ramabai.

Her character Ramabai was the wife of Madhavrao Peshwa. She was a woman of substance and shared a close bond with her husband. The show depicts her early age and her changing dynamics with her mother-in-law. The elder Ramabai will reportedly be essayed by Revati Lele on the show. The show is all set to take a leap soon wherein Revati will step into the shoes of the elder Ramabai.

Aishwarya Narkar as Gopikabai

Aishwarya is known for her performance in the popular 2006 TV show, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan. Her role as Savitri Garodia was much appreciated by the audience. She was also seen in Marathi films like Samantar, Aadhar, Mala Jagachay, and Ghar Grihasti.

Her character Gopikabai from the show is a shrewd and orthodox matriarch of the Peshwa household. She was known to have a rivalry with several other women in the Peshwa family. The show revolves around her complicated relationship with her daughter-in-law Ramabai.

Chinmay Patwardhan as Madhavrao Peshwa

Chinmay is known for his performances in Marathi films like Hostel Days and Sur Saapata. His performance as a kabaddi player in Sur Saapata was much loved by the masses. He was also seen in a short film titled Vartul.

He essays the role of Madhavrao Peshwa who is a dutiful son and a loving husband. He was one of the greatest Peshwas in Marathi history. He also played a prominent role in uplifting the Peshwa empire.

Sujeet Deshpande as Vishwasrao Peshwa

Sujeet is a well-known Marathi actor and a voice-over artist. The actor is also a promising boxer. He also owns a production house, Swayambhu Entertainment.

He essays the role of Vishwasrao Peshwa in the show who was the son of Gopikabai and Madhavrao's brother. He had fought bravely in the Third Battle Of Panipat. He was married to Radhikabai.

