Can You Guess This Marathi Comedian Who Rose To Fame With 'Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra'?

Samir Choughule rose to fame after he appeared in a Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. The actor has also appeared in various Marathi plays, TV shows and movies. Samir Choughule recently posted an adorable throwback picture from his childhood. Along with the picture, he also shared a funny incident from his childhood that helped in becoming the person he is today. Read ahead to know what it was-

Samir Choughule shares an adorable picture from his childhood

Along with the adorable throwback picture, Samir Choughule shared a cherished memory behind it. In the caption, he wrote that the picture was taken from the day he performed at a school play. He mentioned that he was portraying the role of a keeper in the play. He also added that he blanked out thrice on stage, yet managed to complete the play.

Today, Samir Choughule is known for his mimicry and his stand up comedy. But he said that back then after the play, he did not have the courage to go back to acting. Samir Choughule also added that these are some of the memories that help him to keep his feet on the ground. The actor is pretty active on social media and often shares his throwback picture on the app. He also shares a lot of pictures with his colleagues.

Apart from appearing in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, Samir Choughule has also worked for many other reality shows and TV serials like Comedychi Bullet Train, Hasyajatra and Aambad Goad. He made his debut in movies by appearing in the film Kaydyacha Bola. He also played a small role in a Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan.

He has also been a part of nearly 10 theatre plays and appeared in nearly 8 TV shows. He was last seen in the film Vikun Taak. The comedy-drama film also starred Chunky Pandey, Shivraj Vaychal, Hrishikesh Joshi, along with Samir Choughule. The film followed the story of a man who is in debt and falls into a trap as he sets out to sell his kidney, to pay off his debt.

