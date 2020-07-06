Addinath Kothare Shares A Trailer From His Dialogue-less Short Film 'Shevanti'; Watch Here

Marathi actor Addinath Kothare took to his Instagram account and shared the trailer of his upcoming short film titled Shevanti. In the trailer, he can be seen romancing actor Deepti Devi and it has been revealed that the short film is based on a love story. The trailer of Shevanti is shot in monochrome, and it finally reveals a few colours towards the end of the trailer. It has also been revealed that the short film will not have any dialogues and that the actors will have to express and emote all their emotions.

Shevanti's trailer

The short film, Shevanti has reportedly been selected to be screened at the Asian Film Festival. Addinath Kothare took to his Instagram account and shared the trailer of the short film with his fans. It has been revealed that the story of the film will revolve around a married couple and how their relationship changes as well as evolves with time. The couple’s journey from being in courtship to a married couple will be explored in the short film. The short film premiered on an OTT platform on June 30, 2020.

Addinath Kothare’s Shevanti is helmed by director Nilesh Kunjir and the story has been penned down by Marathi writer Chandrasekhar Gokhale. The uniqueness of the short film lies in its lack of dialogues. The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of the stellar performances by both the actors as well as their stunning chemistry.

What’s next for Addinath Kothare?

Addinath Kothare recently won the National Film Award as a director for his directorial debut Paani. His directorial debut film was produced by global actor Priyanka Chopra. Adinath Kothare will be seen in the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer 83’ in which he essays the role of Dilip Vengsarkar.

He will also be shooting with Madhuri Dixit for his upcoming project titled Panchak. Addinath Kothare’s love interest in Shevanti, Deepti Devi will be seen starring opposite Aniket Vishwasrao and Siddharth Jadhav in the family drama titled Jaago Mohan Pyare. It has been reported that the movie is about a pregnant woman’s story.

