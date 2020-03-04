Taarak Mehta's Dialogue Triggers MNS Goondaism; Show's Maker Forced To Apologise

The popular comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had got itself embroiled in a nasty controversy recently. It all started after one of the show's characters, Champaklal Gada stated that Hindi is the common language of Mumbai. The dialogue did not dow down well with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and they threatened to teach the makers of the show a lesson.

After the entire controversy, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi issued an apology on his social media handle. In the tweet, he shared that being the capital of Maharashtra, Marathi is the official language of Mumbai. Calling himself an Indian, he went on to say that he is both Maharashtrian and Gujarati and he respects all the languages of the nation. Check out his tweet.

Also Read: Best TV Shows Of The Decade From Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma To CID

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

The dialogue which sparked the controversy was said by actor Amit Bhatt

The controversial episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw Champaklal trying to resolve the arguments between the Gokuldam society members who wanted to write 'thought for the day' in their own native languages. Amit Bhatt who essays the role of Champaklal Gada, went on to say that they will write the thought in Hindi as it is the common language of Maharashtra. The dialogue also angered Ameya Khopkar who is the President of the cinema wing of MNS.

He lashed out at the makers of the show on his tweet and accused them of spreading misinformation despite knowing that the common language of Mumbai is Marathi. MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray also bashed the makers for the same. Check out the tweet below:

Also Read: MNS Workers Land At 'Taarak Mehta' Actor's House Over Dialogue Row, Make Him Apologise

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Pens A Heartfelt Note For Co-stars; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.