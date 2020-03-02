Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Pens A Heartfelt Note For Co-stars; Read

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a household name in India. The SAB TV show has a massive fan following as the show has been running since 2008. It has several cast members who according to media reports are close friends. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast member Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who essays the role of Roshan Singh Sodi, recently took to Instagram to pen down an emotional memory for her friends from the show.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Finale Beats 'Naagin 4' And Other Shows To Become Most Viewed On Television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote to her two friends who are also her co-actors, Sonalika Joshi who essays the role of Madhavi and Ambika Ranjankar who essays the role of Komal in the show.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, as well as her two friends from the show, wore traditional Maharashtrian attires in the picture. They also wore heavy Indian jewellery and also nose pins, and Maharashtrian style Shringar. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast was shooting a special episode and the trio took time off to click some funny selfies.

Through the caption of the same, the actor expressed her gratitude towards her two friends. She was happy to build such a meaningful friendship over the years.

Also Read | Selena Gomez And Tarak Mehta's Jethalal Are Similar? Twitter Hilariously Shows How

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote the following emotional words for her friend from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast:

“Dost ho to aise.... sometimes we are crazy sometimes we are not, sometimes we are simple, sometimes we are hot... thank u God for giving me beautiful friends like Ambu and Sona... the way our chemistry has changed over the years is commendable...love you both... thanks for guiding, uplifting, teaching, helping me in all the ways... learnt so much from both of u... V3 Rock... touch wood”

Check out the post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal:

Also Read | Best TV Shows Of The Decade From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To CID

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast while it first aired in 2008. She, however, was replaced by Dilkush. However, in 2016 she joined the cast again as Dilkush had to leave due to medical problems. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and others in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been part of a long journey essaying the middle-class lifestyle of people in Gokuldham society.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan's Special Television Appearances You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.