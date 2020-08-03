'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Mayur Vakani Wishes Fans On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sundar aka Mayur Vakani wished fans of the show a very happy Raksha Bandhan. On August 3, he wished everyone via the official handle of the show.

He captioned the post and wrote, "Aaj din hai bohot he khaas, kyunki aaj ke din rehti hai har Bhai aur Behen ke chehre par muskurahat ki mithass. Aayeye aap bhi humare sang milkar kare apne Bhai aur Beheno ko khushiyoon ka izhaar, kyunki issi rishtey mein chhupa hai humara hamesha wala pyaar! #RakshaBandhan #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah."

The makers shared a video message on an auspicious day. Take a look at it here.

In the video, he is seen sharing two shayaris and wishing everyone Raksha Bandhan. Apart from this, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who is seen as Mrs. Sodhi on TMKOC spoke to a leading portal and talked about her special connection with Dayaben actor Disha Vakani. While talking to the portal, she expressed that she and Disha have a lot in common off the set. Jennifer expressed that Disha's husband's name and her husband's name are the same.

Produced under the banner of Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd., this show is run and designed by Asit Kumarr Modi. Recently, the show completed 12 years of telecast and Modi expressed his gratitude to fans. Apart from Modi, Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal on the show also took to his Instagram to thank the productions as well as the fans of the show to help them reach this milestone. He shared a video and in the caption of the post, he wrote "Happy Birthday TMKOC..😊 ". Take a look at the video here.

About the Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-viewed shows on television. The show has completed more than 2950 episodes. This family-friendly show has been on air since 2008 and the lead actors of the show have a huge fan following. The fans of the show have been missing their Dayaben aka Disha Vakani for a long time now. She took a break about two years ago as she wanted to spend time with her family and since then the fans want her to come back.

