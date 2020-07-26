'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Looks Totally Different In This Picture

Actor Disha Vakani is best known for essaying the character of Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Though the actor has been missing from the show for quite a while now, fans have been keeping track of her through social media. One of the actor's pictures has been doing rounds of the internet and she looks totally unrecognisable in it.

Disha Vakani looks unrecognisable in this picture

In the picture, Disha Vakani is seen dressed in a green and black coloured dress. She looks beautiful as she chose to let her hair loose for this one and went minimal with her makeup. On the work front, the actor took some time off from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after the birth of her baby girl in 2018.

ALSO READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Have A Special Episode On Coronavirus Awareness

With the government slowly easing the lockdown, many films and TV shows are returning to start shooting by strictly following all the safety guidelines. It was recently reported that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has resumed shooting from July 10. Actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal earlier took to his social media to announce that the show has resumed shooting.

Exactly after 116 days... Today..I resumed shooting for TMKOC...😊.. So..so..Happy to see the cast n crew..My..one n only “Gokuldham Family”... So get ready Friends for fresh dose of TMKOC..😊 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) July 11, 2020

He revealed that the team has returned to the sets after 115 days. He also said that the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is taking the utmost care of them. He further urged his fans and followers to keep praying for the TMKOC team's safety.

ALSO READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Resumes Shooting, Makers Reveal Date Of Show's Return

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that the channel's makers are in no hurry to get back to the sets in order to resume the shoots. He further stated that the makers of TV shows are not in a race to see who resumes shoot first or which show will air new episodes first. Elaborating further, Asit said that the TMKOC team has to make sure that everyone is safe.

He revealed that he was in touch with the cast and crew through video calls to discuss a way to keep the team safe. The producer revealed the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team wanted to keep things easy on the first day so they started their shoot with Tapu Sena. Modi said that they will be shooting almost every day now and the other cast members will join in as and when required and when they feel confident enough to get back on the set.

ALSO READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: A Look At Dilip As Jethalal, Disha As Daya & Others

ALSO READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms Resumption Of Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.