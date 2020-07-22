Disha Vakani Shares Pic From 'TMKOC' Sets, Fans Ask When Is She Coming Back On Show; See

Disha Vakani was one one of the main cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. For many years, Disha Vakani was considered to be an iconic and irreplaceable part of the beloved sitcom. However, Disha Vakani left the show back in 2017 to take a maternity break.

Fans have been awaiting Disha's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for years now. The actor recently posted a photo from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on her Instagram page, and all fans asked her about when she was returning to the show.

Disha Vakani shares a pic from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, fans wonder if she is coming back to the show

Above is the image that Disha Vakani recently shared on her official Instagram page. In the caption for the image, Disha Vakani wrote, "follow @tmkocinsta," telling her fans to follow the official Instagram account of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The image was a snip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma featuring Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in their iconic roles.

Fans of Disha Vakani only had one question for the actor in the comments section of the post. Almost every single comment asked Disha Vakani to return to the beloved TV sitcom. Some fans also asked the actor when she was returning to play her iconic role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Below are some of the fan reactions to Disha Vakani's recent post.

[Images from Disha Vakani Instagram]

Recently, several entertainment portals reported that Disha might be returning to the show soon. According to these reports, the actor will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma during a special episode that celebrates the show's 12 year anniversary. The reports also claim that the show will be completing its 3000th episode soon and is planning to celebrate the achievement in a grand episode.

However, these reports have not been confirmed by any official announcement. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma halted production just like everyone other TV show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Producer Asit Modi was also pleased by the decision of the Maharashtra government to resume filming with special rules and regulations. According to Asit Modi, production for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will restart as soon as they receive the final permission from authorities.

[Promo from Disha Vakani Instagram]

