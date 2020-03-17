'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Requests BMC For One More Day To Wrap Up Shooting

The producer of the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, recently tweeted about not being able to shoot at Film City. He tweeted by mentioning Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He also asked for time till March 18 before wrapping up the shoot.

Producer tweets to BMC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most followed shows on Indian television. The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi recently put up a tweet requesting the government to let him shoot till March 18, 2020, as he received a circular to stop the shoot amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. He put up two pictures of the circular issued by BMC and has written in the tweet that there is no clarity on the circular. He has raised his concern that all of a sudden, Film City is not letting them shoot. Asit Kumarr Modi has also mentioned that they have been taking all the necessary hygiene measures on the set and have also been working with a smaller unit. In another tweet, he also asked the government if other private offices are being shut as well. Towards the end of the tweet, he has requested the authority to let them shoot until the next day. Have a look at the tweets here.

⁦@mybmc⁩ ⁦@bmcmumbai⁩ ⁦@MaharashtraCmo⁩ Sir,🙏🏻 we are not getting any clarity about this circulars.suddenly filmcity not allowing us to shoot.We are following preventive guideline to keep hygiene on set and working with smaller unit.Sir,please allow till Tomm pic.twitter.com/H5ips2Jsnr — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 17, 2020

⁦⁦@mybmc⁩ ⁦@bmcmumbai⁩ 🙏🏻 Sir please guide us about your circular?All Shootings at all places&Filmcity closed?MIDC,factories,SEZ,Govt off,Pvt off closed from today?Sir please guide.We are taking all precautions suggested by Govt🙏🏻can we shoot with limited unit pic.twitter.com/tqDKvZftnx — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 17, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Coronavirus special episode?

A fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had recently tweeted to the producer of the show to shed some light on the seriousness of the situation regarding the pandemic. The fan was of the opinion that there is no seriousness in India regarding the contagious disease. To this, producer Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted that they are doing a story on the Coronavirus and asked people to watch it. Have a look at his tweet here.

Image Courtesy: Asit Kumarr Modi Twitter

