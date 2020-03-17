The Debate
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Requests BMC For One More Day To Wrap Up Shooting

Television News

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team was recently denied permission to shoot at Mumbai Film City. Have a look at the Producer's tweet to BMC. Read ahead.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The producer of the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, recently tweeted about not being able to shoot at Film City. He tweeted by mentioning Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He also asked for time till March 18 before wrapping up the shoot.

Producer tweets to BMC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most followed shows on Indian television. The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi recently put up a tweet requesting the government to let him shoot till March 18, 2020, as he received a circular to stop the shoot amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. He put up two pictures of the circular issued by BMC and has written in the tweet that there is no clarity on the circular. He has raised his concern that all of a sudden, Film City is not letting them shoot. Asit Kumarr Modi has also mentioned that they have been taking all the necessary hygiene measures on the set and have also been working with a smaller unit. In another tweet, he also asked the government if other private offices are being shut as well. Towards the end of the tweet, he has requested the authority to let them shoot until the next day. Have a look at the tweets here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Coronavirus special episode?

A fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had recently tweeted to the producer of the show to shed some light on the seriousness of the situation regarding the pandemic. The fan was of the opinion that there is no seriousness in India regarding the contagious disease. To this, producer Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted that they are doing a story on the Coronavirus and asked people to watch it. Have a look at his tweet here.

Image Courtesy: Asit Kumarr Modi Twitter

 

 

