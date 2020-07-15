'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Resumes Shooting, Makers Reveal Date Of Show's Return

With the government slowly easing the lockdown, many films and TV shows are returning to start shooting by strictly following all the safety guidelines. It was recently reported that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has resumed shooting from July 10. As the team resumed shooting, the audience was eager to find out when the show will start airing. The makers of TMKOC have finally announced the show's airdate.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to air from THIS date

ALSO READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Kumarr Modi On Resuming Work: 'Not In A Race'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers took to the show's social media handle to announce the return of the show. Sharing a video and picture as well, the makers revealed that the show will air again from July 22. They wrote in the caption, "Aapka intezaar ab hoga khatam, kyunki ab khilegi har chehre par muskaan, aur India se milega ek muskurata Hindustan!

22nd July se dekhiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma ke naye episodes Mon-Fri raat 8:30 baje, sirf @sabtv par". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Shoot To Resume Soon; Director Shares A Glimpse Of Set

Last week, actor Dilip Joshi aka TMKOC's Jethalal took to his social media to announce that the show has resumed shooting. He revealed that the team has returned to shoot after 115 days. He also said that the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is taking the utmost care of them. He further urged his fans to keep praying for the team's safety.

Exactly after 116 days... Today..I resumed shooting for TMKOC...😊.. So..so..Happy to see the cast n crew..My..one n only “Gokuldham Family”... So get ready Friends for fresh dose of TMKOC..😊 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) July 11, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms Resumption Of Shoot

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that the channel's makers are in no hurry to get back to the sets and resume the shoots. He further stated that the makers of TV shows are not in a race to see who resumes shoot first or which show will air new episodes first. Further explaining, Asit said that the TMKOC team has to make sure that everyone is safe.

He revealed that he was in touch with the team through video calls to discuss the way to keep the team safe. The producer revealed the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team wanted to keep things easy on the first day so they started their shoot with Tapu Sena. Modi said that they will be shooting almost every day now and the other cast members will join in as and when required and when they feel confident enough to get back on the set.

ALSO READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: A Look At Dilip As Jethalal, Disha As Daya & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.