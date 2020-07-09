'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Shoot To Resume Soon; Director Shares A Glimpse Of Set

Fans of one of the much-acclaimed show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon be rejoicing as the cast and crew of the show are all set to resume shooting. The show’s director Malav Rajda has been giving glimpses of how everyone has been maintaining social distancing and taking necessary precautions through his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared pictures of the sets before shooting begins. He also shared a picture of a mock make-up session. In the picture, the makeup artist can be seen wearing a PPE gear with mask and face shield. One can also notice the sanitizer bottle on the table. The makers are working very hard on taking necessary precautions.

Along with sharing the insights, the director also revealed that he and his DOP (Director of Photography) have been making rounds to ensure everything is on track. He also wrote, “ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN... COMING SOON NOW... VERY VERY SOON... STAY TUNED”. Check out the pictures below.

Also read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Co-stars Palak Sidhwani & Raj Andakat Are Not Friends?

Fans react

Seeing these pictures, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They were very happy seeing these pictures and it also quite evident they cannot wait for the daily soap to resume once again. One of them wrote, “I am very happy to hear that TMKOC will be back soon”. While the other one wrote, “Yayyyy cant wait... All the best to the cast n crew. We eagerly looking fwd to new episodes bt pls stay safe”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Kumarr Modi On Resuming Work: 'Not In A Race'

Earlier, the creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi revealed in an interview with a news portal that their fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the new episodes. And he also went on to thank the government for allowing them to shoot. Asit had also said that hope they are able to resume filming after taking the necessary permissions from authorities and also deliver quality entertainment to their fans and audience. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running daily soaps. They have been entertaining viewers for over 12 years and counting. They also have a big cast and are the makers are hoping that everything goes smoothly once the actors are back on sets.

In the meantime, several other actors have resumed their work. Bhagya Kundali to Ghar Par Hain Bhabiji! and Naagin 4; several series shooting has been resumed, and fans couldn't be happier to see their favourite shows coming back after the lockdown.

Also read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Director Visits Set, Hopes To Resume Shooting Soon

Also read | When 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Dutta Said She Fainted During Expedition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.