'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms Resumption Of Shoot

Recently, the official social media page of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared a video featuring show's producer Asit Kumaar Modi. As the video starts, Asit Kumarr Modi is seen removing his mask and confirming that the cast and the crew have resumed the shoot from July 10. Behind Asit Kumarr Modi, the crew is seen setting the cameras while wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The caption of the post read, "The We officially resumed shooting for our show yesterday. All we need is your blessings and the same support which you have entrusted on us throughout these difficult times. Can't wait to bring back more smiles on your faces and spread positively! We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government."

Watch it below:

Earlier, Asit Kumarr Modi said in an interview with a leading news portal that the makers of the Sab TV show are in no hurry to get back to the sets. The producer stated that the makers of TV serials are not in the race to see who resumes shooting first or who will air fresh episodes first. Elaborating about the same, Asit Kumarr Modi said that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has to ensure that everyone is safe. And, they are discussing the way forward on video calls with the team.

Interestingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highest TRP gaining shows. Reportedly, even during the nationwide lockdown period, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was just the next most-watched after Ramayan and Mahabharat. Talking about resuming the shoot work for TV serials, daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 among many others have begun the work. Recently, producer-actor JD Majethia and Deven Bhojani also confirmed that their sitcom, Bhakarwadi, has resumed the shoot.

