'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Sep 2: Police Comes To Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular comedy show which airs on Sab TV. It revolves around the adventures of the residents of Gokuldham society. The show stars Shailesh Lodha, Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, and others in pivotal roles. Here is what took place in the recent episode of the show.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Soon Air Its 3000th Episode, Fans Congratulate Team

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update Sep 21

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode for Sep 21, 2020, begins with the police inspector arriving in the Gokuldham society. This is after the investors complain against Bhide for non-payment of their dues after the program in the society. The police then say that Bhide, Jethalal and Sodhi will have to go to the police station. Bhide also looks at Madhavi in a helpless way. Jethalal tells Taarak to come along with him. Taarak says that the police have not asked him to come along.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoilers: Tapu Sena Is Impressed By Popatlal

Jethalal wants Taarak to come to the police station

Jethalal tells him that still if he accompanies them, then they will get the strength to fight against this situation. The police officer gets angry on hearing this and shouts at Jethalal. Jethalal then tries to convince the police officer. However, Taarak refuses to come along with Jethalal so the latter requests the police officer to tell that Taarak also come to the police station. Jethalal tries to argue with Taarak telling him that we all members of the Gokuldham society have pledged to stand for each other in every difficult situation.

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Munmun Dutta Plays Devil In Boomerang Video

The police officer becomes angry listening to their argument. The police shout at them saying that Panday Ji tells the right thing that the Gokuldham society members talk a lot. The police officer says that now except for the ladies, everyone has to accompany him to the police station. Sodhi tells the inspector that they will not go just like that and tells Bhide to call Sakharam.

The police further blast Sodhi thinking that he is threatening him with someone called 'Sakharam' but Abdul clarifies that Sakharam is Bhide's scooter. Soon the Tapu Sena arrive on the spot and are shocked to find the police. Bapuji also tries to convince the police officer in the middle of this crisis. He tells the officer that the society members have not refused to pay the investors but the officer says that he has to follow the judicial way in this scenario.

Taarak tells the officer that he understands that he is just doing his duty and asks him to give them 5 minutes of time to call their lawyer. But the agitated officer says that they will get permission to call anyone they want only after going to the police station.

Bhide starts scolding the Tapu Sena for landing them in this mess. Tapu Sena tells the investor that there was no need to complain and that they would have repaid them their money. The Tapu Sena then assure everyone that they will manage to save everyone from this situation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.