'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Jennifer Mistry Shares Goofy Pics With Disha Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and widely loved comedy shows. The cast of the show is widely loved and appreciated. Recently, Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs. Roshan Sodhi shared a series of throwback pictures with her BFF Disha Vakani and also gave us a glimpse of the BTS from the sets of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

As the shooting of the TV show has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Jennifer Mistry is self-quarantined at home and to keep herself busy the actor has been going through the old photos in her gallery. The actor shared goofy pictures of herself with her BFF Disha Vakani from the sets of the show. In the series of pictures, the duo is seen having fun in the middle of their shoot.

In these pictures, the duo is seen making different funny faces. The actor while remembering Disha Vakani who is currently on a break from the show shared these nostalgic moments and also expressed how much fun they used to have on the sets of the show.

She wrote, “Nostalgic moments with Dish (Disha Vakani)... nowadays due to no shooting mode coz of Coronavirus, got time to check my old pics... Got these pics which were clicked when we were in playful mood (during some ladies scene some 3 years back)...As it is Dish and I are always in nautanki mood... and for sure I can give Dracula inferiority complex(rotfl)...

posting some unseen pics... miss u dish...will post more as and when I find more in my khazaana”.

As soon as Jennifer posted the pictures, fans started requesting to bring Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back in the show. Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in 2018 and hasn't returned to the show since then. There were many speculations regarding her return, however, fans still await the return of Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

