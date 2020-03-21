'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Cast Spreads Awareness On Coronavirus With Stickers

The popular comedy-drama daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been running a series of informative episodes on preventing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID19). Now the serial has come up with WhatsApp stickers on personal hygiene and social isolation. Since the last few episodes, the show has been helping to raise awareness on the precautionary measures and hygiene processes that are to be followed as advised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Take a look at how the cast and crew of TMKOC are doing their bit to spread awareness.

A message from Jethalal

The show has been helping in raising awareness on the precautionary measures and hygiene processes. While 'No Handshake and Only Namaste' depicts not to shake hands with anyone and do Namaste, the 'Corona se mat darona' appeals people not to panic and be afraid of Coronavirus.

Advice from Tapu Sena

Tapu and Sonu from Tapu Sena are also spreading awareness through stickers that show ‘Stay safe’ and ‘Haath Dhoya Kya’. These two things are very important messages to be shared. Washing hands as advised by the WHO is the need of the hour.

Champak Lal's sweet request

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the people of the country to participate in the Janta curfew on March 22, 2020, which will be observed from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Champak Lal’s sticker on ‘Ghar se mat nikalna’ is a perfect match to support this initiative.

Roshan Sodhi's advice for washing hands

Many Bollywood and TV celebs have been sharing several videos and posts on how to properly wash hands. Roshan Sodhi’s sticker here tells you to ‘Please wash your hands’.

Popatlal's message on social distancing

Citizens have been advised to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. Popat Lal's sticker saying “Bahaar jaana cancel” is helping in educating the viewers.

