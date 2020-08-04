'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Priya Celebrates Son's First Rakhi With Nidhi; See

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita Reporter in the show, shared several pictures from her son Ardaas’ first Raksha Bandhan celebration with Nidhi Bhanushali. Nidhi played the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before quitting the show. Take a look at the picture shared by Priya Ahuja:

As seen in the pictures shared, Nidhi Bhanushali can be seen tying a Rakhi to Ardaas, while the little munchkin can be seen staring at her. In another picture shared, Nidhi Bhanushali can be seen kissing Ardaas’ hands, while Priya Ahuja struggles to make him sit comfortably on her lap. With the picture shared, Priya Ahuja wrote:

“A Beautiful bond for life. This Rakhi is actually a nazariya, which is said to protect u from Nazar/evil eye. A modern-day promise of an elder is to her bro to protect the Lil one for all the evil in the world!!! And Ardaas will protect her from all the sadness by giving her hugs kisses n smiles.”

Priya Ahuja is married to the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda. Reportedly, Priya and Malav fell in love on the sets of the show and decided to tie the knot on November 19, 2011. Reportedly, Ardaas was born in December last year.

Movies and shows crawl back to normalcy

Actor Vidya Balan recently shot for an ad film and shared her experience in an interview with Hindustan Times and revealed that the crew was well-equipped with PPE kits and social distancing guidelines were being followed. As per Deccan Chronicle, actor Raveena Tandon, who recently shot for a commercial film at her home, revealed that the shoot was truly ‘atmanirbhar’ shoot for her, as she did her own hair and make-up. It was recently reported that the makers of the much-loved television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show have resumed shoot.

All about 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Starring Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt and Shailesh Lodha in the leading roles, the story of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around the lives of residents of a housing society, who help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations. Starring Harshad Joshi, Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Malav Suresh Rajda, the show was first aired in 2008. The show also stars Neha Mehta, Munmun Dutta, among others.

