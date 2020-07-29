Dipika Kakar Welcomes Dilip Joshi On Instagram, Reveals She Is A 'huge Fan'; See Picture

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar has become one of the prominent faces of the Television industry. Recently, taking to Instagram, she revealed that she is a humungous fan of Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dipika Kakar revealed her love for the actor while welcoming him on Instagram.

Dipika Kakar welcomes Dilip Joshi on Instagram

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi recently made his debut on the photo-sharing platform. While the news was merry for a lot of his fans, several of his television contemporaries were seen warmly welcoming the senior actor on Instagram. Even Dipika shared a picture of his profile on her story saying “Welcome to Instagram sir”.

ALSO READ| Shoaib Ibrahim Gets Philosophical About His Relationship With Wife Dipika Kakar, See Post

It just didn’t end there further on, the Sasural Simar Ka actor went on to share that she is a huge fan of the 52-year-old actor. She wrote “here’s your fan following you” on her story. Dipika also attached a gif saying ‘Hi’ to Dilip. Check out Dipika’s Instagram story here:

ALSO READ| Dipika Kakar Reveals What She Missed The Most During The Lockdown, Shares Pic

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated the completion of its 12-year yesterday on July 28, 2020. On the occasion, Dilip shared a heart-warming video thanking all he fans and the creators of the show who have majorly contributed towards its success. He was seen talking about his journey with the show. As soon as his video was uploaded, many fans were seen thanking him for making their childhood awesome, others went on to say that they have loved the show ever since its inception. Check out Dilip’s post here:

ALSO READ| Dipika Kakar Goes Grocery Shopping After A Long Time; Shares Picture Of Her Long Bill

On the other hand, Dipika Kakar was last seen essaying the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum alongside Karan V Grover. The plot of the show revolved around the love story of two completely different individuals who belong to different professions, unaware of the fact that their poles apart world was meant to collide. The show’s last episode was aired on March 14, 2020. After Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, fans of Dipika are waiting for her to share her upcoming projects and future plans with them.

ALSO READ| 'Sasural Simar Ka' Actors Avika Gor And Dipika Kakar Have A Nostalgic Virtual Reunion

(Promo Image Source: Dipika Kakar & Dilip Joshi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.