Tannaz Irani tests positive for COVID, thanks Bakhtyar for being 'cool and supportive'

Actress Tannaz Irani took to Instagram and revealed that she has been tested COVID positive. She shared a series of pictures and informed that the results have been positive and that she has contracted the virus. While captioning the post, she prayed that she does not infect anyone and even thanked her husband Bakhtiyar Irani for being her constant support.

Tannaz Irani tests COVID-19 positive

She shared a picture of her getting tested and also in another note wrote, “Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you.”

Apart from Tannaz, her husband Bakhtiyar also shared a post on Instagram while urging all the artists who are shooting currently to strictly adhere to all safety precautions while shooting.

Further, he advised people to wear masks on the nose rather than keeping it down to the mouth and wearing it just for the heck of it. "It's sad but it's true @tannazirani_ has been tested positive…Please all artists at shoots do not take it lightly...Masks have to be worn covering the nose and the mouth ....most people everywhere wear it below leaving the nose area open.. it's like keeping your d... Outside the underwear. Take care ...everyone.. and guide people if u see others wearing it wrong...( It's not my job ..is not the right attitude) let's make it a better place. “

Sometime back, the couple made it to the headlines after the two pranked about Tannaz's third pregnancy. The couple was filled with congratulatory wishes after Bhakhtyar announced that they are expecting their third child together. But the actor went on to share another post recently wherein he revealed that the previous announcement was nothing but a prank.

Talking about the 'prank post' Bhakhtyar shared a picture of Tannaz sporting a baby bump while donning a printed blue maxi dress. He also shared a video of hers munching on a snack. On the third picture of the post, the couple can be seen posing for a selfie together in their masks.

He had stated how they are expecting their third child now. He had shared how they are announcing this news on the occasion of Daughter's Day which was on September 27, 2020. He had also thanked his wife for the 'special gift' and had announced that they were on the way to Chennai for the safe delivery of their child. Take a look at the post which was shared by the Badi Door Se Aaye Hai actor.

