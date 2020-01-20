Taylor Swift Kicks Justin Bieber Out Of Gym Amidst Feud; Reports Say It Was Not Personal

There is no doubt that the things between Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber are not going well. It is all because Taylor posted an open letter against Scooter Braun (Justin’s manager) and accused him of cataloguing her songs. Bieber had shared screenshots of this event on his Instagram too.

All this caused a lot of friction in between the stars. Amid this friction, Justin Bieber was recently kicked out of the gym in West Hollywood as Taylor Swift was present there. Here is what happened.

Taylor Swift kicks Justin Bieber out of the gym

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Talor Swift pays a lot of money for private sessions at the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood. But during her last private session, Bieber and several other people were removed out of the vicinity. It was reported that Bieber and his security team was approached and was asked to leave the gym but he refused to leave as his workout was unfinished.

Bieber and his crew left only after they completed their session. But the pop star was not aware that Taylor had requested them to leave the vicinity. As soon as Justin left, the others in the area also left and made way for Taylor.

It was reported that Taylor Swift had fixed a special appointment with a trainer. She had also specified to the gym that she will like to train alone in the facility. It was also reported that this incident was not a personal attack on anyone.

(Image courtesy: Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber Instagram)

