Taylor Swift Song Lyrics That Will Inspire Some Creative Instagram Captions

Taylor Swift has been at the top of the world after winning six AMA awards this year. Along with winning the prestigious awards, Taylor was also seen promoting for her new movie Cats along with the rest of the ensemble cast of the film at The Late Late Show. Taylor Swift whose last album Lover released in April 2019 has many song lyrics to her credit. Her songs are known for their undeniable relatability to her life as well as for her listeners. And her songs have lyrics that could go really well as captions for pictures. Here are some lyrics of her songs that could be used as the Instagram captions.

Taylor Swift songs perfect for your Instagram captions

When you want to throw shade on your ex

The lyrics "I forgot that you existed and I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't" is from her song I Forgot That You Existed. The phrase is the perfect Instagram caption for when you want to throw shade on your ex and let him subtly know that you are completely over them and are happily moving on (even if you aren't).

When it's a day to publicly declare your love

The lyrics "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings" is from the Taylor Swift song called Paper Rings. This phrase is perfect for days when you feel overwhelmingly mushy and want to let the world know that you are completely mesmerised by your lover.

When you want to take a high ground

The lyrics "It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference" from Swift's song I Forgot That You Existed is the perfect depiction of things that you would say to yourself when you have completely accepted the fact that your crush is never going to respond to you, so this phrase depicts the perfect way of taking the 'high ground'.

When you feel like a boss lady

"I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man" is the lyrics from the song The Man. For the days, when you feel like a boss lady and do not agree with the ways men can use to get ahead in their life, the song will suit perfectly as your Instagram caption.

When you need a Philosophical caption

The lyrics "We all know now we all got crowns, You need to calm down" from the song You need to calm down is the subtlest way of giving somebody a lecture without actually having to give it. It basically indicates that if you are authentic enough then you don't have to crush over somebody to reach high in your life.

