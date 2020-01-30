'Ted Bundy: Falling For A Serial Killer' Release Time: When Does It Air On Amazon Prime?

Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous serial killers to have ever lived. There are several movies and TV series that have been based on the life and crimes of the brutal killers. Now, Amazon Prime is all set to release the latest documentary series on the American Serial Killer, titled Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer.

Interestingly, while the show will talk about Ted Bundy's many crimes, it will be based on the viewpoint of his former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, who dated him for a long time. If you are interested in watching the Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer, then here is the date and time at which the show will start streaming on Amazon Prime.

What time does Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer come on Amazon Prime?

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer is all set to release on Friday of this week. The show will make its premiere on the massive online streaming platform, Amazon Prime, on January 31, 2020. In India, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer will be available for streaming exactly at midnight, 12:00 AM IST.

The official synopsis for Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer on Amazon Prime, states that, for the first time, Ted Bundy's long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly, and other survivors come forward to share their experiences. Unsettling new details about Bundy will be revealed and the show will also discuss the pull he had on women. A new archive of never-before-seen family photos will also be seen in the Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer.

Further, the synopsis for Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer also reveals that the show will examine what Bundy did from a female perspective. It will examine his dislike for women during the culture wars and feminist movements of the 1970s. In the trailer for the Ted Bundy: Falling for a Serial Killer, Elizabeth Kendall states that she fell in love with him from day one but there were all these coincidences that she could not let go.

