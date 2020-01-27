'The Farewell', 'The Hunters', And Others: What's New On Amazon Prime In February 2020

Online streaming service Amazon Prime is one of the best entertainment platforms for the audience. There are many TV shows and movies that released in January 2020, including Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper, Troop Zero, Black and Blue, and The Prodigy. Let us take a look at what is new on Amazon Prime in February 2020.

Upcoming movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime

The Farewell

The Farewell is a comedy-drama film that released on January 25, 2019. After a year of its release, the Chinese movie is about to come on Amazon Prime. The film is directed by Lulu Wang and is based on his life experiences. The film was also nominated for Best Foreign Language at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The lead actor of the film, Awkwafina, won the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

Hunters

Hunters is an upcoming American drama web television series that is created by David Weil. The TV series will release on February 21, 2020, on Amazon Prime. The plot of the series is about a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The release of its trailer has gotten fans excited about the upcoming web series.

Grantchester

After the success of the three seasons of Grantchester, the TV show will air on Amazon Prime in the month of February. The plot of the series is about a detective who is on a hunt to solve crimes. The series is also based on The Grantchester Mysteries collections of short stories written by James Runcie. The first season of the series was based on the six stories from the first book, Sidney Chambers and the Shadow of Death.

Image Courtesy: The Farewell's Twitter

